LONDON May 20 Britain's Vodafone said
its core earnings would fall in 2015 due to the investment
needed in the business as it reported 2014 results in line with
forecasts, helped by an improvement in underlying trading in the
fourth quarter.
The world's second-largest mobile operator has reported
record falls in underlying revenue in the last 18 months, due to
fierce competition in Europe, regulator-imposed price cuts and
European consumers reducing the number of calls they made during
the recession.
It is now investing to improve network speed and coverage
after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal. It said its
organic service revenue - stripping out items such as handset
sales, currency movements and acquisitions - was down 3.8
percent in the three months to the end of March.
That was an improvement on the 4.8 percent drop recorded in
the third quarter and the 4.9 percent fall in the second.
Full-year revenue and core earnings were in line with
forecasts.
