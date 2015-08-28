MUMBAI Aug 28 Vodafone India said on
Friday it would launch fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone
services in the country by the end of the year, joining rival
Bharti Airtel in offering faster data services.
India's telecommunications market is bracing for heated
competition from Reliance Jio, the telecoms unit of conglomerate
Reliance Industries Ltd, as it prepares to offer 4G
services starting in December.
Mobile phone carriers in India, the world's second-biggest
market by number of customers, have spent billions of dollars on
buying telecom airwaves to meet surging demand for data
services.
Vodafone India acquired additional 4G (LTE) spectrum in five
circles in the country, in the February 2014 auctions.
These circles together contribute close to 50 percent of the
total data revenues for Vodafone India, the company said.
With its deep pockets, Reliance is expected to up the ante
by offering affordable 4G connectivity and disrupting the
industry.
Earlier this month, rival Bharti Airtel said it would expand
its 4G coverage to nearly 300 towns in the coming weeks.
A proliferation of cheap smartphones has prompted more
Indians to use their handsets to access the Internet and demand
faster downloads. An Internet-based startup boom in the country
has also seen increased adaptability on smartphones, bolstering
the demand for high-speed data.
4G services typically make it much faster than 3G services
to surf the web on mobile phones, tablets and laptops.
