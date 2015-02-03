MUMBAI Feb 3 Vodafone Group Plc's
Indian unit said on Tuesday it had applied to the country's
central bank for a permit to operate a payments bank, which are
aimed at bringing basic banking services within the reach of
millions.
Vodafone India Ltd is exploring options for partnerships, it
said in a statement.
As of Monday's deadline, the Reserve Bank of India received
41 applications for payments banks, which can take deposits but
are not allowed to lend, it said in a separate statement. For
another category of new banks called small finance banks, the
central bank received 72 applications, it said.
The numbers could be revised, the RBI said.
Two external panels will evaluate the applications for
payments banks and small finance banks, the RBI said. It did not
say when it will name the permit winners.
