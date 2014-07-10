LONDON, July 10 Britain's Vodafone said
on Thursday it intended to push ahead with international
arbitration in its long-running Indian tax dispute, after the
Indian government said it would set up a committee to review
retrospective tax claims.
Vodafone and India have been locked in a $2.2 billion tax
standoff since the British company acquired Hutchison Whampoa's
Indian mobile assets in 2007.
Vodafone thought it had finally secured victory in the case
in 2012, when India's Supreme Court dismissed the tax demand.
But the government responded by announcing retrospective
legislation that would change the rules.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government on
Thursday unveiled its first budget and said it would review
certain claims.
"We note the Finance Minister's announcement that existing
cases arising from the 2012 retrospective tax law should follow
the lawful process in which they are currently being
adjudicated," the British firm said in response.
"Vodafone will therefore continue the process of
international arbitration initiated under the India-Netherlands
Bilateral Investment Treaty."
