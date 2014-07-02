LONDON, July 2 Vodafone is to build a
fibre broadband network across Ireland, using the overhead and
underground infrastructure of the country's Electricity Supply
Board to connect 500,000 premises in 50 towns.
The British group, the world's second largest mobile
operator, said it would invest 450 million euros ($612 million)
to build a network that will offer speeds of up to 1 gigabit per
second, helping to improve connection speeds in rural Ireland.
Vodafone said subject to approval of the European
Commission, it would form a 50:50 joint venture with the ESB to
begin rolling out the network in the coming months, with the
first customers able to use the service from the beginning of
2015.
The initial phase of the project is expected to be fully
rolled-out by the end of 2018.
Anne O'Leary, the chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, said
the deal would make Ireland the first European country to
roll-out nationwide fibre-to-the-building broadband on
electricity infrastructure.
Vodafone said it would open the network to other operators,
meaning they could also offer superfast broadband speeds on a
wholesale basis.
