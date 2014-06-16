LONDON, June 16 Vodafone said on Monday it had agreed to buy an Italian provider of electronics services to the car industry for 145 million euros ($197 million) as part of its strategy to start connecting devices such as cars and other machines.

The British company said it had agreed to buy Cobra Automotive Technologies, a provider of security, telecommunications and vehicle tracking.

Vodafone, like other mobile operators, is looking to expand into the so-called machine-to-machine industry to connect millions of devices, as a new source of revenue.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)