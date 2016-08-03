BRUSSELS Aug 3 The European Commission has
authorised on Wednesday a joint venture in the Netherlands
between British telecoms firm Vodafone and U.S. cable
operator Liberty Global in exchange for concessions.
The EU executive gave its approval conditional on Vodafone
selling its consumer fixed line business in the Netherlands, the
Commission said in a statement.
"The divestment offered by Vodafone fully addresses these
concerns, allowing the Commission to clear this telecoms merger
in Phase I," the Commission said.
Brussels also rejected a request to refer the assessment of
the transaction to the Dutch competition authority.
The decision confirms what was exclusively reported by
Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)