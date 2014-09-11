(Changes slug, adds quote, background)
LONDON, Sept 11 Vodafone's chief
executive Vittorio Colao said Europe's biggest cable group
Liberty Global could be a good fit for the mobile
operator "for the right price", according to a Bloomberg report.
Shares in Vodafone were down 1 percent at 203.05 pence by
1459 GMT on Thursday, well below a session high of 206.45 pence,
and traders attributed the fall to the reported comments.
Liberty's shares rose 3.4 percent to $43.55.
Vodafone declined to comment.
Vodafone has bought cable operators in Spain and Germany in
the past two years to beef up its mobile operations and respond
to consumer demand for bundled offers of broadband, TV, as well
as fixed and mobile calling.
Owning fixed networks also allows Vodafone to carry its
users' mobile traffic more cheaply and efficiently.
Liberty, which is owned by billionaire John Malone, has
grown via a decade of acquisitions to encompass cable operations
in 12 European countries, including Germany, Britain, and the
Netherlands. It has a market capitalisation of about $33
billion, and had 2013 sales of $14.47 billion.
Vodafone's market capitalisation is roughly 53.98 billion
pounds ($87.66 billion) with 2013 sales of 44.4 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6158 British pound)
