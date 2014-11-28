LONDON Nov 28 Vodafone is reviewing
potential acquisitions, including of Europe's leading cable
operator Liberty Global, to counter the pending
consolidation among rivals in Britain, five people close to the
matter said.
The internal deliberations at the world's second-biggest
mobile operator, have picked up pace in recent days after
broadband leader BT Group revealed it was in parallel
talks to buy either EE or Telefonica's 02.
If concluded, BT's foray into mobile is expected to tilt the
market towards selling more all-included bundles of fixed and
mobile services. That makes it more important for historically
mobile-only companies such as Vodafone, EE, 02 and Hutchison's 3
to have their own fixed networks or be condemned to being simple
resellers of BT's fibre.
The attraction of Liberty, which is backed by U.S.
billionaire John Malone, is its ownership of cable networks
capable of carrying very high-speed broadband traffic to homes
and business in nearly a dozen European countries.
In Britain, Vodafone would get its hands on the broadband
network of Liberty's Virgin Media, which covers around half of
the country. That would bolster the broadband network Vodafone
got in 2012 when it bought Cable & Wireless.
One person familiar with the situation said Vodafone had
approached Liberty Global about a combination earlier this year
but found a gulf on price expectations.
A deal would come after Vodafone undertook similar moves by
buying the Ono cable company in Spain and Kabel Deutschland in
Germany as it seeks to either buy or build fixed-line
infrastructure across Europe.
In addition to Liberty, Vodafone is also considering all its
options in Britain to bolster its broadband operation including
a deal for low-cost player TalkTalk, although this is
seen as a weaker option since the company does not have many
fibre lines going into consumers homes.
"Liberty is the obvious one that makes sense," said a third
person close to the situation. "Vodafone need fibre and that is
what Liberty has."
A fourth person said Vodafone's strategy team had been
meeting for over a week to consider the different options.
The combination would create a communications powerhouse
with annual sales of more than $80 billion, but is likely to
face regulatory scrutiny in countries where the two overlap,
such as Germany, Britain, and the Netherlands.
In Germany where Vodafone and Liberty compete in cable,
competition regulators have taken a tough stance on combinations
among cable companies.
It remains to be seen whether Vodafone will move ahead with
making a bid for Liberty, or if it will seek an another way to
bolster its UK fixed operation, such as renting lines or
building more itself.
"Absolutely, they are watching developments but that doesn't
mean they are going to pounce," said a fifth person.
Both Vodafone and Liberty Global declined to comment on
Friday.
