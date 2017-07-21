FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone reports better-than-expected 2.2 pct growth in Q1
July 21, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

Vodafone reports better-than-expected 2.2 pct growth in Q1

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, reported better-than-expected 2.2 percent revenue growth in its first quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Italy and Spain and an acceleration in demand in Turkey.

The company said the rise in organic service revenue, which was ahead of market forecasts of 1.4 to 1.9 percent, gave it confidence in its outlook for the full year, when it expects to grow core earnings by 4-8 percent.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

