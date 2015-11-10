BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Vodafone said on Tuesday it had started preparations to float its Indian unit as it reported a return to earnings growth for the group as a whole in the first half.
"We have recently begun preparations for a potential IPO of Vodafone India, subject to market conditions," the mobile operator said.
Vodafone added 4.4 million customers in India in the first half of the year, taking its total in the country to 188.2 million.
Investors have been expecting Vodafone to float its Indian business but the plan has been delayed by a long-running tax dispute with the government and fierce competition in the market.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments