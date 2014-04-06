NEW YORK, April 6 U.S.-listed American
depository receipts (ADRs) of Vodafone Group PLC,
Europe's largest wireless carrier, could rise by 20 percent or
more in the next year, according to an article in the April 7
edition of Barron's.
The company's ADRs look appealing at $36, down from a recent
high of $42, as speculation cools that AT&T Inc will buy
the company, the financial newspaper said. AT&T has expressed
European ambitions, and may still seek to buy Vodafone, it
added.
Vodafone sold its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to
Verizon Communications Inc for $130 billion in a deal
that closed in February.
While some American investors may be more comfortable owning
Verizon or AT&T, Vodafone is a good play for those seeking
European telecom exposure, Barron's said.
"Vodafone is a bet on an upturn in Europe, improving
conditions in the European wireless market, and the rollout of
next-generation 4G data services, which are more prevalent
here," it said.
(Reporting by John McCrank)