LONDON, Sept 2 Vodafone shares turned higher late on Tuesday, with traders citing a Nikkei report suggesting the British mobile operator may become a takeover target for Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank.

Officials at Vodafone were not immediately available to comment.

Vodafone was up 1 percent at 208.80 pence at 1459 GMT, having traded as low as 205.50 pence earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Vikram Subhedar in London)