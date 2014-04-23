MADRID, April 23 Vodafone could be
interested in buying Spain's fourth-largest mobile operator
Yoigo once it is clear how tough the European
regulator will be on tie-ups in the sector, the British firm's
chief executive said.
Takeovers in Europe's telecoms sector, which is facing its
fifth year of declining revenues, could be held back if
competition regulators demand stringent concessions in return
for approving deals.
Yoigo, owned by Sweden's Teliasonera, has been a
potential bid target for some time, with France's Orange
and Spain's Telefonica also considered
possible buyers.
"We are obliged to look at everything, although for
something like Yoigo we would need the European Commission to
make its stance clear on current consolidation deals," Vodafone
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said at a meeting in Madrid, in
comments confirmed by a spokesman on Wednesday.
Market players are waiting for the European Union to decide
on Telefonica's proposed 8.6 billion euro ($12 billion) takeover
of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany to see if the regulator
demands concessions in return for approval. A decision is due by
June 23.
Rivals such as German telecoms and Internet services
provider Freenet and United Internet say
Telefonica should be forced to give competitors cost price
access to its German network and sell some of its prepaid
brands.
Vodafone last month agreed to buy Spain's largest cable
operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros in a move aimed at creating a
stronger challenger to market leader Telefonica.
Speaking after the publication of first-quarter results on
Wednesday, Teliasonera CEO Johan Dennelind said the firm would
need to consider other options for Yoigo if it could not reach a
sustainable size in Spain through organic growth.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by Erica Billingham)