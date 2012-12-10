LONDON Dec 10 British mobile phone group
Vodafone and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline are
joining forces on a novel project to increase childhood
vaccination rates in Mozambique using text messaging.
At the same time Vodafone has formed a strategic partnership
with the non-profit GAVI Alliance to study how health ministries
across sub-Saharan Africa can use mobile technology to improve
their immunisation programmes.
The move is the latest example of mobile phones being used
to improve healthcare in Africa. Now widespread across the
continent, mobile phones are already deployed in other schemes,
including ones to check that people are taking HIV/AIDS drugs
properly.
The one-year pilot project in Mozambique, supported by the
Save the Children charity, will register mothers on a ministry
of health database, alert them to the availability of
vaccinations and allow them to schedule appointments by text.
The aim is to increase the proportion of children covered by
vaccination by an additional 5 to 10 percent, Vodafone and GSK
said on Monday.
The partnership with GAVI, which funds bulk-buy vaccinations
for poorer countries, will last three years and is being
supported by the British government. Britain will match
Vodafone's contribution of technology and services with a $1.5
million cash contribution to GAVI.