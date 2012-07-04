LONDON, July 4 Vodafone is in advanced
discussions with rival Hutchison Whampoa about merging
their Irish telecoms infrastructure, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday.
The negotiations between Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa, the
Hong Kong-based conglomerate that operates the Three mobile
brand in Ireland, to create a shared grid have reached agreement
but have not been formally signed, the FT said.
The merger will create an equal joint venture structure that
will own the telecoms equipment but they will maintain
independent spectrum holdings and run competing retail services.
A person with knowledge of the talks is cited as saying
savings for each business could exceed 200 million pounds
($313.57 million) over a five-year period.