LONDON May 21 Vodafone posted its
largest ever quarterly fall in key organic service revenue on
Tuesday, prompting it to keep hold of a dividend from its U.S.
arm and reinvest it into the business and not return it to
shareholders.
The world's second largest mobile operator, at the centre of
intense speculation as to whether it will sell its U.S. arm in
one of the world's largest deals, posted a 4.2 percent fall in
organic service revenue, in line with forecasts.
That however marked a further acceleration from the 2.6
percent fall in the third quarter and reflected the tough
economic conditions in its core European markets and the
regulatory cuts which hit a peak in the three months to the end
of March.
Overall the group posted its first fall in full-year sales
since 2005, down 4.2 percent to 44.4 billion pounds ($67.58
billion), while core earnings fell 3.1 percent to 13.3 billion
pounds.
It did not make any mention of the speculation that it could
sell its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to joint venture
partner Verizon Communications.