BARCELONA Nov 17 Vodafone Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao is to lead another close look at costs
across the group because he does not expect the economy to
improve in many markets, he said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecoms conference in Barcelona, Colao said Italy was at a
crucial moment in terms of consumer confidence as a new
government decides how to impose austerity measures.
It has also taken a recent writedown in Greece and Spain is
hampered by a poor market structure and weak consumer spending,
he said, but Britain, Germany and the Netherlands have held up
well.
Vodafone has a medium term target to achieve annual growth
in organic service revenue of 1 to 4 percent and this metric was
towards the lower half of the range at 1.3 percent in the second
quarter.
"We gave (a forecast) of 1 to 4 in certain conditions and
the reason for giving 1 to 4 was because you don't know exactly
where you will end up," he said. "It depends so much on how the
European thing will unfold.
"I honestly wish to be able to be a little bit higher which
means that we have to do hard work on costs. I will start
another big look at costs now until next year because I don't
know exactly where the economy is going."
Colao, an Italian, said he welcomed the new government there
and said it could bring in a combination of reforms to introduce
austerity and also changes to bring development where it's
needed.
"Do I think Italy is going to be hard for a number of
quarters? Yes but a lot will depend on the consumer confidence
more than the fundamentals," he said.
"The consumer confidence side of Italy is super important
because there is a lot of wealth but wealth can either be spent
or kept under the mattress. That is the delicate point and I
think it is going to be clear in the next few months."
Despite the pressure on costs, Colao said the group could
spend more on capital expenditure in certain markets, such as
Britain, but said it would not be significantly higher.
"Can I see a little bit more capex?" he said. "Maybe but a
huge amount? No"
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)