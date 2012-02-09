* Q3 organic service revenue up 0.9 pct vs forecast up 1.1
pct
* European organic service revenue down 1.7 pct
* Weakness in Spain, Italy and Greece
* Reaffirms full-year outlook
* Shares flat, in line with European sector
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 9 Vodafone, the
world's largest mobile phone operator, missed quarterly revenue
forecasts on Thursday as increasingly tough trading in Spain and
Italy overshadowed solid performances in emerging markets and
northern Europe.
The British-based group is the latest in a procession of
companies to warn that austerity-hit consumers and businesses in
southern Europe were cutting back spending.
Spirits group Diageo highlighted weakness in parts
of Europe on Thursday, while car brand Audi said it was relying
on the United States and China for growth as Europe grapples
with a sovereign debt crisis.
In a sign of how seriously Vodafone is taking instability in
financial markets, the group said it had for some time been
moving all spare cash in its operating businesses back into
Britain each evening to minimise its exposure to each market.
Vodafone, which kept its outlook for the year unchanged,
said group organic service revenue from the provision of ongoing
services to customers was up 0.9 percent, compared with an
analyst forecast of 1.1 percent.
The group, the first major European telco operator to report
results, said revenues were hit by weaker consumer confidence in
Spain, Italy and also Britain, while corporate clients had cut
back on travelling in the last three months of the year.
Overall, however, the group benefited from strong growth in
India and Turkey and continued demand by customers for internet
data services, prompting analysts to say that Vodafone would
perform ahead of its peers.
"Our view remains that Vodafone is the best of a bad bunch,"
Liberum analyst Mark James said.
"Better value, better run and more shareholder friendly than
most of the European telco incumbents where we remain negative.
We would expect Southern European telcos to trade weaker today.
But there is little here to make Vodafone trade much better."
At 1115 GMT, Vodafone shares were up 0.3 percent at 174.9
pence, broadly in line with the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index
. Telecom Italia shares were down 1.3 percent.
European organic service revenue was slightly worse than
expected, down 1.7 percent as the financial squeeze on consumers
in Italy, Spain and Greece pulled down better performances in
the two big northern markets of Britain and Germany.
Analysts had been expecting Europe to be down by 1.4
percent. Service revenue in Britain was up 1.1 percent, slipping
from the 2.5 percent growth in the second quarter, while Germany
improved to be up 0.7 percent.
INCREASING PRESSURE
The Spanish market which has previously been characterised
by high prices for consumers was slightly improved but still
down 8.8 percent. Italy, however, deteriorated further to be
down 4.9 percent compared with a fall of 3 percent in the
previous quarter.
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he did not expect Italy
to become as bad as Spain for Vodafone, because prices in Italy
were already much lower and the cost structure healthier. But he
said he expected problems there to last for some time.
The company did not give a specific trading figure for
Greece, but it has also been hit hard by the pressures on
consumer spending.
Vodafone announced earlier this week it had pulled out of
merger talks with smaller rival Wind Hellas in
Greece. The group said it would now explore options to share
networks or other forms of cooperation.
Espirito Santo analyst Will Draper said the figures were
slightly below the consensus published by Vodafone a few weeks
ago. However, he said the company had cautioned in recent days
that trading had toughened in southern Europe, so it should not
come as too much of a surprise.
Balancing out southern Europe, growth within the
faster-growing division of Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific,
known as AMAP, was 7.6 percent - solid but slightly below the
forecast of 8.3 percent.
Vodafone Finance Director Andy Halford said the group was
still happy with its outlook for the full year as stronger
trading in the first half would enable it to hit its medium-term
target of 1-4 percent group organic service revenue growth.