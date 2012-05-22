* Lowers medium term revenue target
* Takes 4 billion pound impairment on southern Europe
* Meets 2012 forecasts due to growth in emerging markets
* Shares up 1.5 percent
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 22 Mobile operator Vodafone
made a writedown of 4 billion pounds($6.3 billion) and cut its
medium-term sales target as the debt crisis squeezed customers
in southern Europe, forcing them to save money on phone calls.
Vodafone posted full-year results in line with forecasts and
stood out from its peers by promising another strong dividend as
strength in emerging markets and Germany, Britain and Turkey
offset a slump in spending in Spain and Italy.
But with poor prospects for the two big European markets and
regulatory and foreign exchange pressures, Vodafone said 2013
revenue growth would be slightly below its previous medium-term
target of 1-4 percent.
Other companies have said recently their business has
suffered from the turmoil in Europe, as governments chop public
spending to try and solve the debt crisis, hurting consumers.
Vodafone made the writedown against its units in Spain,
Italy, Greece and Portugal, all at the heart of crisis, with
customers opting for lower tariffs and using their phones less.
"Europe continues to be challenging," Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao told reporters. "But even though the macro
economic conditions remain tough, Vodafone is well positioned
for the coming years.
Organic service revenue at the world's biggest mobile
operator, excluding one-off costs such as handsets, rose 1.5
percent in the year, with Europe down 1.1 percent and Africa,
the Middle East and Asia Pacific up 8 percent.
The British-based group is the latest in a long line of
major companies to report a knock-on effect from government
austerity measures.
A reluctance to spend on discretionary goods, particularly
in Italy, Spain and Greece, has hit Europe's biggest retailer
Carrefour, drinks group Diageo and electricals
retailer Kesa among others in recent weeks.
British retailer Marks & Spencer also scaled back
its revenue growth guidance on Tuesday.
The telecoms sector has also been hit by cuts to so-called
termination rates, which are the fees paid to mobile carriers by
both mobile and fixed-line operators to connect calls.
The steady withdrawal of the once lucrative revenue stream
has been ordered by regulators who hope to pass the savings on
to consumers.
Shares in the Vodafone rose 1.5 percent against a wider FTSE
100 Index which was up 1 percent.
BEATING RIVALS
Despite the twin pressures, Vodafone has managed to stay
ahead of rivals due to its strong presence in faster growing
emerging markets, success with businesses and a reputation for a
better data network.
It raised its total dividend by 7 percent to 9.52 pence,
before the addition of a special dividend from its business in
the United States, and said it expected that growth rate to
continue for the 2013 financial year.
Analysts said the results for the 2012 financial year were
in line or above forecasts, and said the lower outlook had been
expected, although some previously supportive analysts started
to question whether the group could be doing more in Europe.
"Prudent guidance may be reassuring for some and certainly
there is nothing too alarming in these results with Vodafone
still looking the best of a bad lot," Robin Bienenstock at
Bernstein said.
"But while the pursuit of 'more of the same' makes sense in
emerging markets, it makes Vodafone seem more adrift than
determined in much harder hit macro-economic climate of Europe."
Vodafone's problems in Europe mirror those of rivals, with
Spain's Telefonica halving profit in its first quarter
due to torrid conditions in Italy and Spain.
France Telecom has been grappling with intense
competition in its domestic market, while Deutsche Telecom
has stabilised its European business after warning on
profits in February.
France Telecom, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and
Vivendi SA, Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment
group, have all cut their dividend as they battle the toxic
cocktail of regulatory pressure, bruising competition and
network upgrade spending.
At the same time, Vodafone has increased its dividend, in
large part thanks to its strong presence in emerging markets
such as India and Africa, although that strategy has also hit
problems in the last year due to unexpected regulatory changes,
particularly in India.
Colao said the 20 percent-plus growth in India and Turkey
and 7 percent growth in the African business Vodacom
said markets and businesses there did not appear to be affected
by the euro zone debt crisis.
But he expressed frustration at the Indian government, which
is locked in a battle with Vodafone over a tax bill.
India's highest court had cleared Vodafone of the need to
pay any tax over its 2007 acquisition of Hutchison Whampoa's
mobile operations in India, but the government has
proposed to amend laws retrospectively.
"I am a bit frustrated and disappointed that the government
has not addressed the uncertainty caused by this retrospective
tax legislation," Colao said.
"We will take all possible steps to safeguard our
shareholders interest," he added.
Overall, Vodafone revenue was up 1.2 percent to 46.4 billion
pounds, in line with forecasts, but core earnings slipped 1.3
percent due to the tough trading and increasing regulatory
pressure, also in line with forecasts.