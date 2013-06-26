LONDON, June 26 Vodafone Group has struck a network-sharing deal with Wind Hellas, the Greek operator it tried to merge with last year, to save costs in the country where consumers continue to struggle.

The two companies, ranked second and third in the Greek market respectively, abandoned plans to combine their operations in February 2012.

A source said at the time that the bid to create a stronger challenger to market leader Cosmote failed because of concerns that a deal would not get past European regulators.

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator by revenue, said on Wednesday that the companies would share 2G and 3G networks in rural areas and in some urban sites to save costs under a 15-year agreement.

It will continue to operate its 4G network exclusively across Greece.