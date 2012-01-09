* Vodafone eyes partnerships with local operators
* Follows a period of withdrawals from markets
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 9 - Vodafone, the world's largest
mobile operator in terms of revenue, outlined on Monday plans to
expand into fast-growing markets in Asia and South America
through new partnerships to support international customers.
Britain's Vodafone, which has recently completed a scaling
back of its portfolio after years of rapid expansion, will seek
to secure new agreements with local operators to spread its
footprint while avoiding expensive buyouts or heavy investments.
Partnership deals with local operators are all different and
enable the group to provide connectivity to international
customers. Some local operators also take on the Vodafone brand
while others offer branded products.
Analysts said the move made a lot of sense and the
partnerships would reassure investors that the group was
maintaining its more measured approach to expansion after years
of aggressive acquisitions in territories such as India.
"Investors will take comfort that rather than splurging cash
... they're seeking to get all the benefits of the brand, all
the benefits of roaming, all the benefits of being big without
blowing a lot on control premiums," Liberum analyst Mark James
told Reuters.
"It's a logical extension of the way they've been running
the business, the M&A strategy has been far more sensible of
late than it has been in the past."
Vodafone announced a new partnership in French Polynesia and
said it expected to agree new deals in further territories in
Asia and South America through 2012 and beyond.
Dominant operators in those regions include Telefonica
, Carlos Slim's America Movil , and
Singapore's SingTel.
"These strategic relationships are good for partners and
good for customers," Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive
Ravinder Takkar said.
"They offer the best of Vodafone's scale and global
expertise combined with our partners' market knowledge and
experience. Our Partner Markets division has grown rapidly in
recent years, and we look forward to further expansion into
emerging markets."
The announcement follows a programme by Vodafone to withdraw
from markets which it did not control, such as France, China and
Poland, which boosted the appeal of the company to investors as
it returned much of the cash to shareholders.
It now has a partnership deal in France following a sale of
its 44 percent holding in French operator SFR to Vivendi
last year for 7.75 billion euros. The two companies
will also jointly source and deploy a full range of products and
services targeted at the corporate markets.