BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions announces pricing of secondary common stock offering
* Secondary offering of 6.24 million shares priced at $21.25 per share
Nov 13 Vodafone Group (VOD.L) is a better way to invest in the performance of Verizon Wireless than Verizon Communications (VZ.N) is, with a cheaper price and a larger dividend, Barron's said in its latest issue.
Barron's said Vodafone shares could provide a 35 percent annual total return over the next two years, including dividends.
The publication also quoted investors saying Vodafone deserved a higher valuation because of its emerging-market exposure and better asset mix. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)
* Secondary offering of 6.24 million shares priced at $21.25 per share
June 13 A synthetic version of a medicine traditionally extracted from chili plant relieved knee pain among osteoarthritis patients for up to six months, data showed, bringing Centrexion Therapeutics a step closer to developing a safe and effective analgesic.