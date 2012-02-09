LONDON Feb 9 Vodafone posted
third quarter results slightly below forecasts on Thursday as
increasingly tough trading in Spain and Italy overshadowed solid
performances in emerging markets and northern Europe for the
world's largest mobile operator.
Vodafone said group organic service revenue, which comes
from the provision of ongoing services to customers, was up 0.9
percent, compared with an analyst forecast of 1.1 percent.
European organic service revenue was also worse than
expected, down 1.7 percent as the huge financial constraints on
consumers in Italy, Spain and Greece pulled down otherwise solid
performances in the two big northern markets of Britain and
Germany.
Analysts had been expecting Europe to be down by 1.4
percent. Spain and Italy were both particularly weak, down 8.8
percent and 4.9 percent respectively.
Balancing that out, growth within the other faster-growing
division of Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific, known as AMAP,
was up 7.6 percent, solid but still below the forecast of 8.3
percent.
"Despite the further deterioration of the southern European
economic environment during the quarter, our broad geographic
mix is delivering a resilient overall performance," Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao said.
The group did not make any change to its outlook for the
full-year.