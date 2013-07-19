LONDON, July 19 Vodafone posted an as
expected first-quarter 3.5 percent drop in its key organic
service revenue as increasing competition in Germany and Italy
wiped out improvements in India at the world's second largest
mobile operator.
Vodafone, which has been battling increasing regulation,
recession and competition across Europe in the last year, said
on Friday organic service revenue was down 5.1 percent in
Germany, its biggest European market.
Service revenue in Britain was down 4.5 percent while Spain
was down 10.6 percent and Italy down 17.6 percent, as customers
sought to save money by making fewer calls and retaining older
handsets, and as rivals stepped up competition.
"Although regulation, competitive pressures and weak
economies, particularly in Southern Europe, continue to restrict
revenue growth, we continue to lay strong foundations for the
longer term," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in a
statement.
The British firm reiterated its full-year outlook and said
group overall revenue in the three months to the end of June was
11 billion pounds ($16.7 billion), in line with consensus.