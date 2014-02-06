LONDON Feb 6 Britain's Vodafone said it
was confident its revenue would start to improve due to the take
up of faster 4G services, after reporting another sharp fall in
quarterly organic service revenue.
The world's second largest mobile operator, which is
investing to improve the speed and coverage of its networks
after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal, said organic
service revenue was down 4.8 percent in the three months to the
end of December. It fell by 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.
The group, Britain's third largest company, has reported
sharp falls in its key revenue measurement in the last 18 months
due to regulatory-imposed price cuts, fierce competition and
European consumers reducing the number of calls they make during
the downturn.