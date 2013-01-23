Jan 23 Vodafone's India unit, the country's No.2 mobile phone operator, said it was inclined to follow price moves by competitors but has not decided on precise steps.

"We are inclined to follow to maintain consistency and competitive position though we haven't decided on our precise circle-wise moves," it said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone carrier, said it had raised voice call prices, while Idea Cellular Ltd, India's No.4 by customers, said it had effectively raised voice call prices in some parts of the country after withdrawing promotional offers.