A woman talks on a mobile phone as she walks past a Vodafone store in Mumbai May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

LONDON Vodafone(VOD.L) said it will look at listing its Indian unit once it resolves a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the country's government.

Vittorio Colao, chief executive of the British mobile operator, said on Tuesday that he would definitely consider an IPO of the business in India once the tax case was settled.

Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting a tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.

