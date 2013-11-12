Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
LONDON Vodafone(VOD.L) said it will look at listing its Indian unit once it resolves a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the country's government.
Vittorio Colao, chief executive of the British mobile operator, said on Tuesday that he would definitely consider an IPO of the business in India once the tax case was settled.
Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting a tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.