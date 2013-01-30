LONDON Jan 30 India's finance minister, P
Chidambaram, said he is confident that a more than $2 billion
tax dispute between Vodafone Group Plc and the country's
tax office will be resolved as the two sides continue talks.
Vodafone, the largest corporate investor in India, has
repeatedly clashed with Indian authorities over taxes since it
bought Hutchison Whampoa's local mobile business in
2007.
"I'm sure some way will emerge out of these discussions. I
will be very happy if we could find a resolution to the issue,
put it behind us and move on," Chidambaram told Reuters
television in an interview in London on Tuesday.
"I think Vodafone is of the same view, so both government
and Vodafone are keen to resolve the matter and I am confident
we can resolve it," he said.
India's Supreme Court last year in January ruled that the
British company was not liable to pay any tax arising out of the
2007 acquisition.
But the Indian government later amended 50-year-old tax laws
enabling it to make retroactive tax claims on long-concluded
corporate deals, a move which has been heavily
criticised.
Indian officials and Vodafone have had two rounds of
discussions on the dispute and were expected to have a third
round of talks in the next few days, Chidambaram said.
Finance ministry officials have previously said the
government may consider waiving off interests and penalty on the
original tax demand, however it will prefer to take parliament
approval for any such concession.
Chidambaram described Vodafone's case as a "one-off", and
said he had "no formula in mind" on resolving the dispute.
" It arose out of an interpretation of an existing law.
People have criticised it as applying a law retrospectively,"
Chidambaram said.
"I don't want to get into an argument over that, but let's
resolve it, put it behind us and move on."