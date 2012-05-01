NEW DELHI May 1 Vodafone's Indian unit has increased call prices for contract customers in the Mumbai telecom zone by about a fifth, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, extending a similar increase imposed last year for prepaid users.

Carriers including the Vodafone unit and market leader Bharti Airtel raised tariffs for prepaid users by about a fifth in the middle of last year in the first such increase in at least two years in the fiercely competitive sector.

India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market with more than 900 million customers, is divided into 22 zones and Mumbai is one of the top zones.

The market has one of the cheapest call prices in the world, and most customers use prepaid deals.

About 5 percent of Vodafone's more than 150 million mobile subscribers in India are on a fixed monthly contract.