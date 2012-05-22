British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
MUMBAI May 22 Vodafone's Indian unit may not launch a planned initial public offer this year if the government accepts airwaves auction proposals by the sector regulator, the unit's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"It is highly unlikely that we are able to do an IPO in the middle of so many spectrum auctions. It depends on what the final decision on auction of spectrum will be," Marten Pieters told reporters.
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority