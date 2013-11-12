BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
LONDON Nov 12 Vodafone said it will look at listing its Indian unit once it resolves a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the country's government.
Vittorio Colao, chief executive of the British mobile operator, said on Tuesday that he would definitely consider an IPO of the business in India once the tax case was settled.
Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting a tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,