March 30 Vodafone Group Plc is considering a number of courses of action following India's proposal to retrospectively tax overseas transactions involving local assets, the company said on Friday, calling the proposal "grossly unjust".

"We are urgently considering a number of courses of action, both in India and internationally, in consultation with our advisers and we continue to discuss these issues with a wide range of stakeholders both in India and internationally," the company said.

Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country's top court dismissed a $2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British company's acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)