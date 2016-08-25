MUMBAI Aug 25 Vodafone Group Plc's
Indian unit is likely to delay filing the draft prospectus for
its up to $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) until towards
the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday
The filing, previously expected in September or October, is
being delayed because Vodafone wants to wait for new rival
Reliance Industries to launch its telecoms services,
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, cited a source as saying.
A Vodafone Group spokesman could not immediately be reached
for a comment.
The IPO, expected to raise between 133 billion rupees and
200 billion rupees ($2-$3 billion), could potentially surpass a
155-billion rupees IPO by state-run Coal India in 2010
to become India's biggest IPO.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak and UBS are joint
global coordinators and the bookrunners with Axis, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC, ICICI Securities and JM Financial for the planned
Vodafone IPO, according to IFR.
($1 = 67.0450 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)