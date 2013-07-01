NEW DELHI, July 1 Vodafone Group Plc's
Indian unit, which is in a dispute with the government over the
renewal of its licences in three key cities, is offering to pay
40 billion rupees ($673 million) for the extension of the
permits, the company said in a letter dated June 18 to the
telecoms ministry and seen by Reuters.
The price offered by Vodafone for airwaves in Delhi, Mumbai
and Kolkata is about a quarter of the value set by the
government in an auction that had been scheduled for March 2013
but never took place because there were no bidders.
Vodafone's offer price is for the extension of the licences
for 20 years, along with its current airwave holdings in the
three cities, the company wrote to the government's
telecommunication secretary, adding it was willing to discuss
the issue further to arrive at mutually agreed terms and
conditions.