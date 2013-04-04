Men ride their horse carts past an umbrella with a Vodafone logo on a road in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is hopeful of finding a solution to a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the Indian government, Analjit Singh, non-executive chairman of the British carrier's Indian unit said on Thursday.

Singh, who was speaking to reporters after meeting officials at India's finance ministry, did not elaborate.

Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting the tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)