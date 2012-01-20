* Court says tax office has no jurisdiction to tax Vodafone
* Vodafone has been fighting $2.2 bln tax bill since 2007
* Tax authorities to return $496 mln to Vodafone
* Vodafone shares rise as much as 2.5 pct after verdict
By Devidutta Tripathy and Kate Holton
NEW DELHI/LONDON, Jan 20 Vodafone Group
Plc won a $2.2 billion legal battle against India's tax
office in a Supreme Court ruling that analysts said would
encourage foreign investment and clear the way for the company's
planned initial public offering in India.
India's reputation as an investment destination has taken a
hit over the past year as the economy slowed, government reforms
stalled and corruption scandals - notably in the telecoms
industry - heightened concerns about government policies.
"All this talk about uncertainty for foreign investment,
well, I hope for one area, this judgment clears the air," Harish
Salve, one of India's top lawyers who argued for Vodafone in the
case, said after the verdict was announced on Friday.
The tax demand was over Vodafone's $11 billion deal to buy
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's Indian mobile business in
2007. The UK-based company had appealed to the Supreme Court
after losing the case in the Bombay High Court in 2010.
The verdict, which sent Vodafone shares up as much as 2.5
percent in London, was a rare piece of positive news for foreign
investors in India over the past few months.
Just last month, plans to open up the country's $450 billion
retail sector to global supermarket operators were derailed by
political opposition.
Investment proposals in India plunged 45 percent to a
five-year low in 2011 as companies halted projects, many citing
red tape and administrative gridlock, according to the Centre
for Monitoring Indian Economy.
"I think it's a good decision," said Pranav Sayta, a tax
partner, Ernst & Young. "It will help investments into India.
It's definitely good for the industry. The confidence level on
the Indian judicial process should certainly go up now."
"CAPITAL PUNISHMENT"
The demand for $2.2 billion in capital gains tax "would
amount to imposing capital punishment for capital investment
since it lacks authority of law...", K.S. Radhakrishnan, one of
the three judges ruling on the case, said in his order.
The court ordered the tax office to refund to
Vodafone with 4 percent interest the 25 billion rupees ($496
million) it had been asked to deposit pending a ruling.
Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue,
had argued that Indian tax authorities had no right to tax the
transaction between two foreign entities.
Even if tax was due, the company had argued, it
should be paid by the seller not the buyer.
Indian authorities had said the deal was liable for tax
because most of the assets were in India and because under local
tax law, buyers have to withhold capital gains tax liabilities
and pay them to the government.
Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters he
would study the court's judgment. He did not elaborate.
CUT-THROAT COMPETITION
Vodafone is the largest overseas corporate investor in India
but has come to symbolise the perils foreign firms face doing
business in the country.
The company has made India the centrepiece of its
fast-growing emerging markets portfolio, designed to balance out
slowing growth in more mature European territories.
But while it became India's third-largest mobile carrier by
subscribers, Vodafone took an impairment charge of $3.56 billion
on its Indian operations in 2010 due to cut-throat competition
and skyrocketing spectrum costs.
Vodafone agreed to buy out Indian partner Essar Group for $5
billion last year, putting an end to their highly fractious
relationship that had spilled over into the open.
"We are a committed long-term investor in India," Vodafone
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in a statement
after the court verdict. "We will continue to grow our
Indian business -- including making significant investments in
rural areas and in 3G network coverage," he said.
With more than 880 million mobile subscribers, India is the
world's second-biggest telecoms market after China. Vodafone has
about 148 million users in the country, making up a considerable
chunk of its 400 million subscribers worldwide.
The once-booming market has struggled in recent years,
however, as 15 companies engaged in fierce competition.
A massive telecoms licensing scandal that came to light in
late 2010 has also dampened investor enthusiasm.
Vodafone has said it has plans to launch an
initial public offering of shares in its Indian business but has
not set a timeframe.
Robin Bienenstock, an analyst at Bernstein Research in
London, said she expected Vodafone to announce an IPO for 30
percent of the Indian business later this year that could raise
3.4 billion pounds ($5.26 billion).
"The resolution ... will reassure investors, the majority of
whom we think had resigned themselves to Vodafone being required
to pay, and also to those who suspected that the final liability
may have been greater than the original demand," Bienenstock
said in a note.
Friday's ruling will also be welcomed by other
multi-national companies that could potentially face tax issues
in India over cross-border deals.
Last year, India's finance ministry said it was looking into
whether Kraft Foods would have to pay taxes to Indian
authorities in its $19 billion takeover of Cadbury in 2010.
Global brewer SABMiller and AT&T Inc are also
involved in tax disputes in India, media reports have said.