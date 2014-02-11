NEW DELHI Feb 11 India plans to withdraw from
talks with Vodafone Group Plc to resolve a nearly $2 billion tax
dispute after the British operator pushed for the inclusion of a
separate tax case in the talks, according to an internal
government note seen by Reuters.
The finance ministry plans to seek the federal cabinet's
approval to withdraw the conciliation proceedings, the note
said. Vodafone wanted a transfer pricing dispute
involving one of its units to be made part of the talks, it
said.
Withdrawal of the conciliation proceedings could mean the
tax office raising a fresh demand on Vodafone.
"The matter related to Vodafone will be taken to the
cabinet, and the cabinet will take a final decision," D.S.
Malik, a finance ministry spokesman, told Reuters, declining to
share specifics of the proposal.
A Vodafone spokesman in London declined to comment.
The world's second-largest mobile operator, which entered
India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa's mobile
phone assets, has been contesting a tax bill of about 112
billion rupees ($1.8 billion) over the acquisition.
The Indian Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that Vodafone was not
liable to pay any tax over the transaction, but the government
changed rules that allowed it to make retroactive tax claims on
already-concluded deals, drawing criticism from business groups.
The Indian cabinet in June last year approved a proposal to
start conciliation talks with Vodafone over the tax dispute.
While formal talks are yet to begin, Vodafone and Indian
government officials had a series of meetings last year.
Vodafone is separately contesting disputes arising out of
the so-called transfer pricing deals involving its unit Vodafone
India Services Private Ltd. Indian tax office had asked Vodafone
to pay about $600 million in the dispute, before the demand was
halted by a court.