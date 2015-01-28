MUMBAI Jan 28 India will not appeal a regional
court ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a
long-running tax dispute, the federal cabinet decided on
Wednesday, in a move aimed at boosting investor confidence in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Vodafone, the biggest foreign corporate investor in India,
has been involved in a series of tax disputes since it entered
the country seven years ago.
In one such case, India's tax office had accused a unit of
the British group of under-pricing shares in a rights issue to
its parent company and demanded tax of about 30 billion rupees
($489 million).
The Bombay High Court had in October ruled in favour of
Vodafone, and later the attorney general had recommended the
government to refrain from appealing that ruling at the Supreme
Court. [
"Investors' confidence has been shaken in the past because
of the very fluctuating tax policy," telecommunications minister
Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference after a cabinet
meeting.
"The government, led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
wants to convey a clear message to investors world over that
this is a government where the decisions will be fair,
transparent and within the four corners of the law."
($1 = 61.3430 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Devidutta Tripathy, editing by
Louise Heavens)