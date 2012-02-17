NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's tax office sought on Friday a review of a Supreme Court verdict dismissing a $2.2 billion tax demand on Vodafone Group Plc over the British company's acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

The Supreme Court ruled last month Vodafone was not liable to pay tax to India over its $11 billion deal to buy Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's Indian mobile business in 2007.

Vodafone said in a statement it noted the filing of the "review petition" by the tax office and that the plea would be evaluated by the same judges who it said had ruled "clearly and unambiguously" that no tax was due. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; editing by Malini Menon)