* To investigate whether management violated duties, law
* Elliott holds 14.4 pct of Kabel Deutschland shares
* Vodafone to appeal court decision
(Adds Vodafone, Elliott comment, details)
FRANKFURT, June 10 A German court has handed a
victory to hedge fund Elliott in a battle over the price
Vodafone paid for Germany's Kabel Deutschland
by ordering another audit of the value of Germany's largest
cable group.
Vodafone acquired just over three quarters of shares in
Kabel Deutschland with an 84.50 euro per share, or 7.7 billion
euro ($8.70 billion) bid in 2013 as it was seeking to expand its
range of television and fixed-line services in Germany.
But U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which holds 14.4 percent of
Kabel Deutschland shares, filed a legal suit in 2014 demanding
higher compensation for minority shareholders.
Kabel Deutschland responded by appointing a special auditor
to establish the underlying value which said that the company
was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone offered.
Elliott was not satisfied and decided to pursue its case and
the Munich regional court on Thursday called for a new audit of
the Kabel Deutschland takeover. The decision was made public
only on Friday.
The new auditor, appointed by the court, will examine
whether Kabel Deutschland obstructed the work of the previous
auditor.
He will also examine the period between April 2013 and the
launch of the buyout offer in June 2013. The previous auditor's
work had been limited to the end of March 2013.
Elliott portfolio manager Franck Tuil said the cost to
Vodafone of compensating minority shareholders could be more
than a billion euros.
"Using the mid-point of Kabel Deutschland's own internal
valuation the total cost per share to Vodafone, after interest
has been taken into consideration is 188 euros (a share), an
increase of 1.4 billion euros over the cost currently estimated
by the market," he said in a statement.
Vodafone said in a statement that Vodafone and Kabel
Deutschland's management did not see any reason for a special
audit and that it would appeal the court's decision.
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
