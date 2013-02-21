FRANKFURT Feb 21 Kabel Deutschland has no plans to fend off a potential takeover offer from Vodafone, two people close to Germany's biggest cable company said on Thursday.

"Kabel Deutschland is in no defence mode," one of the sources said.

Vodafone has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on its options regarding a mooted bid for the German cable group, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kabel Deutschland declined to comment.