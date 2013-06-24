China freezes property sales in new economic zone in Hebei
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 Germany's antitrust regulator said it would likely be responsible for examining the proposed takeover of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone .
A Kabel Deutschland-Vodafone deal, which has not yet been filed for approval, would in theory be a matter for the national watchdog, a spokesman for Germany's Federal Cartel Office said.
The European Commission, which is the antitrust regulator for cross-boarder competition in the region, is likely to refer the case to the Federal Cartel Office because the deal would mainly affect the German market, the spokesman said.
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: