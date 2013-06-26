BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
BONN, Germany, June 26 The German cartel office said it would have to examine very closely further consolidation plans in the country's cable market, which is currently witnessing a takeover battle for Kabel Deutschland.
The 3.16 billion euro ($4.13 billion) takeover of smaller peer Kabel BW by Liberty Global was approved in 2011 only under far-reaching remedies, Andreas Mundt, head of the watchdog, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
On Monday Vodafone agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.
A spokesman for the cartel office had said on Monday the German watchdog would likely be responsible for examining the deal between Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland.
