BONN, Germany, June 26 A takeover of Kabel Deutschland by peer Liberty Global would be more complicated from an anti-trust point of view than an acquisition by Vodafone, Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday.

Vodafone on Monday agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros ($10.1 billion), beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.

Liberty Global owns Germany's second-largest cable operator Unity Media KabelBW.