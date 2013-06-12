BRIEF-Kuwait's Privatization Holding posts FY loss
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, June 12 Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable company, said on Wednesday it received a preliminary approach by Vodafone Group regarding a possible offer for the company.
"There is no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made," the company said in a statement.
Vodafone had said earlier on Wednesday that it had made an approach to buy Kabel Deutschland in what could be its largest deal since 2007 and mark a departure from its roots as a pure mobile operator.
* Regulator eyeing risks in wealth management products - sources
CAIRO, March 30 The African Development Bank has disbursed a $500 million loan to Egypt, the bank's representative in Cairo told Reuters on Thursday.