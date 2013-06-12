* Proposed 81 euros per share - three sources
By Kate Holton and Peter Maushagen
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 12 British mobile firm
Vodafone is pursuing Kabel Deutschland after
having an initial 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid proposal
knocked back by Germany's biggest cable operator, sources close
to the matter said on Wednesday.
The world's second-biggest mobile operator has long been
linked with a move for Kabel Deutschland, which operates in its
most important European market and would help it to meet growing
demand from customers for television, broadband, mobile and
fixed-line services - so-called "quad play" - from one provider.
Vodafone sent a letter by email to Kabel Deutschland last
week announcing its interest and indicating a price of 81 euros
per share, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
That proposal, which was a 10 percent premium to last week's
price, was deemed to be too low by Kabel Deutschland, four
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity,
Those sources said the talks were amicable - with the firms
issuing identical statements to confirm the approach, without
giving any details - suggesting further contacts were likely.
One Kabel Deutschland shareholder, who also declined to be
named, said Vodafone's offer "must begin with a 9" euros per
share, which would take it to about 8 billion euros.
Any deal, which would be Vodafone's largest since 2007,
could help it better compete against mobile operators, which are
cutting prices, and against the pan-European cable group Liberty
Global, which has been on an acquisition spree.
Analysts said U.S. tycoon John Malone's Liberty Global could
make a counterbid for Kabel Deutschland, though they added it
would likely face greater regulatory scrutiny than Vodafone
because it already owns Unitymedia in Germany.
Shares in Vodafone, which went ex-dividend on Wednesday,
fell 5.7 percent, as some analysts worried about the cost of a
deal and that it could signal similar moves in other countries.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said earlier this
year he could afford to do deals in Europe without having to
sell his prized asset, a stake in U.S. group Verizon Wireless,
which its joint partner Verizon Communication has said it
would like to buy in one of the world's biggest deals.
Kabel Deutschland shares jumped over 9 percent at one point
to a new high of 83 euros. They had been trading at 63 euros
before Vodafone's initial interest was reported in February.
EXPENSIVE
Germany is Vodafone's largest market excluding its U.S.
venture and it has recently negotiated a deal with Deutsche
Telekom (DT) that would allow it to rent lines from
the fixed-line group to offer TV and broadband services.
"What might perturb investors is that this approach comes so
soon after Vodafone signed a wholesale DSL deal with DT that was
seen and touted as a solution to their convergent needs,"
Deutsche Bank analysts said.
"To then approach KDG suggests that this is merely an infill
and that infrastructure ownership is ultimately necessary to
provide a fully competitive convergent offer. Unsurprisingly
this is likely to read across into other markets."
One person familiar with Vodafone's thinking said the
Deutsche Telekom deal would strengthen its hand if and when it
came to negotiate with Kabel Deutschland.
"Vodafone has the option not to buy fixed assets in Germany
now that it has the wholesale deal with Deutsche Telekom that
allows it to sell converged offers," the person said.
A banker advising telecom companies who is not involved in
this deal said Kabel Deutschland was expensive and that the two
groups could struggle to agree terms.
According to ThomsonReuters Starmine, Kabel Deutschland
shares trade at an enterprise value (equity plus debt) to core
earnings ratio of 10.1 times, compared with peers on 7.2. These
include Liberty Global on 7.8.
STEALING A MARCH
Quad-play services have caught on rapidly in markets like
France and Spain where they have been pioneered by major local
companies France Telecom and Telefonica.
Germany is some way behind and buying Kabel Deutschland
could allow Vodafone to steal a march on Deutsche Telekom.
Vodafone owns some fixed lines in Europe, including in
Germany, but only offers quad-play services in Portugal.
Analysts at Espirito Santo said there would be significant
synergies for Vodafone from migrating some of its fixed-line
customer base on to Kabel Deutschland's cable infrastructure,
possibly worth as much as 16 euros per Kabel Deutschland share.
They said the deal would also help defend its market share
in Germany, including against the possibility of Kabel
Deutschland ramping up its own mobile offering in partnership
with Telefonica.
Citi analyst Simon Weeden said Vodafone could finance a deal
through its own balance sheet. Vodafone has indicated it would
be willing to move to a lower credit rating of BBB+ for an
interim period to accommodate a deal.
Vodafone had 32 million customers in Germany at the end of
March, making it the biggest mobile operator in the country.
Kabel Deutschland is Germany's largest cable operator with
about 15 million of the 28 million homes passed by cable.
Vodafone usually works with Goldman Sachs and UBS on
acquisition deals. A source close to the matter said earlier
this year that Morgan Stanley was advising Kabel Deutschland.
($1 = 0.7533 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Sophie Sassard in
London, Leila Abboud in Paris and Alexander Huebner and Harro
Ten Wolde in Frankfurt. Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark
Potter)