FRANKFURT, June 14 British mobile firm Vodafone
is considering raising its offer for Kabel Deutschland
after an initial 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid
was knocked back by Germany's biggest cable operator, one person
close to the matter said.
"The offer could come as soon as next week," the person said
on Friday.
Vodafone declined to comment.
Vodafone sent a letter to Kabel Deutschland last week
announcing its interest and indicating a price of 81 euros per
share, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Vodafone has confirmed that it made an offer to buy Kabel
Deutschland but has not provided details.
The world's second-biggest mobile operator has long been
looking for its most important European market to meet growing
demand from customers for television, broadband, mobile and
fixed-line services - so-called "quad play" - from one provider.
Any deal, which would be Vodafone's largest since 2007,
could help it better compete against mobile operators, which are
cutting prices, and against the pan-European cable group Liberty
Global, which has been on an acquisition spree.
Vodafone had 32 million customers in Germany at the end of
March, making it the biggest mobile operator in the country.
Kabel Deutschland is Germany's largest cable operator with about
15 million of the 28 million homes passed by cable.
Kabel Deutschland shares were up 3.2 percent by 1320 GMT
after hitting another all-time high at 83.91 euros. Vodafone
shares were up 0.9 percent.