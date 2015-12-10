AMSTERDAM Dec 10 Vodafone said on Thursday it had filed suit against KPN seeking 115 million euros ($126 million) in damages from the former Dutch telecoms monopoly.

Vodafone said in a statement that its rollout of a combined package including television services in the Netherlands had been delayed by three years as KPN failed to make its networks available.

KPN could not be reached for immediate comment. A company representative was quoted in Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad as saying Vodafone's claims are not accurate.

($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)