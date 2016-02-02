(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to substitute joint venture for swap of assets)

LONDON Feb 2 Mobile phone operator Vodafone said on Tuesday it was in talks with John Malone's cable company Liberty Global about forming a joint venture in the Netherlands.

Liberty Global owns Ziggo, the largest cable TV operator in the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the second biggest mobile operator after KPN.

The two companies were in prolonged talks about combining assets across various European markets, or a broader merger, last year, but could not agree on valuations.

Vodafone said it was now in talks with Liberty Global about the creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands that would incorporate both companies' local operating businesses.

"The discussions are ongoing and do not extend beyond the creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands," it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)