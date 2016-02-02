(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to substitute joint venture
LONDON Feb 2 Mobile phone operator Vodafone
said on Tuesday it was in talks with John Malone's cable
company Liberty Global about forming a joint venture
in the Netherlands.
Liberty Global owns Ziggo, the largest cable TV operator in
the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the second biggest mobile
operator after KPN.
The two companies were in prolonged talks about combining
assets across various European markets, or a broader merger,
last year, but could not agree on valuations.
Vodafone said it was now in talks with Liberty Global about
the creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands that would
incorporate both companies' local operating businesses.
"The discussions are ongoing and do not extend beyond the
creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands," it said.
